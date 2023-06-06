Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy, shares pic of husband Fahad Ahmad cradling baby bump

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first child

Swara Bhasker announced her first pregnancy on Tuesday as she shared pictures of her baby bump on social media. The actrtess took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and husband Fahad Ahmad cradling her baby bump. The post saw several congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

Sharing the pictures, Swara wrote alongside, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!” She added the hashtags #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby, which led many to believe that the child is due in October.

Reacting to the news, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu commented, “Mubarak.” Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari added, “Masha’Allah! Mubarak! So much love.” Others like actor Priya Malik and filmmaker Tanuja Chandra also sent good wishes to the couple. Many fans also congratulated Swara and Fahad for their upcoming ‘new role’ as parents.

Swara and Fahad tied the knot in Fenruary in Delhi. The actress first gave glimpse of Fahad on her social media late last year but did not reveal his face. She finally revealed that they were to marry a few days before the wedding. Fahad is a student leader and activist, who is a member of the Samajwadi Party. He is the current President of the Samajwadi Party of Maharashtra and Mumbai.

Swara, best known for her appearances in films like Nil Battey Sannata, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhana, was last seen on the big screen in the 2022 film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She is reportedly awaiting the relese of her film Mrs Falani right now.