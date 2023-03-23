Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kangana Ranaut apologises to those she hurt, thanks enemies in video message on birthday: 'Aaj tak mujhe aaraam nahi...'

Kangana Ranaut shared a special message for her enemies on her birthday, saying she wanted to thank them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut apologises to those she hurt, thanks enemies in video message on birthday: 'Aaj tak mujhe aaraam nahi...'
Kangana Ranaut turns 36 today

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 36th birthday with a video message for her fans, followers, as well as ‘enemies’. The actress took to social media to share a video message where she thanked everyone in her life, including her enemies, and also apologised those who she felt were hurt by her whenever she spoke ‘for the larger picture’.

On Thursday, Kangana took to Instagram to share a video message for her fans. “On my birthday today message from my heart,” she captioned the video which had her sitting at her home in a green saree and decked up in gold jewellery. In the video, Kangana thanked her fans, well wishers and family for their support throught but also expressed gratitude to her enemies.

“Mere kshatru, jinhone aaj tak mujhe kabhi aaraam nahi karne diya. Chahe jitni bhi safalta mili, phir bhi mujhe safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Mujhe ladna, sangharsh karna sikhaya. Unki bhi main humesha abhaari rahungi (My enemies did not let me rest in life. No matter how much success I had, they kept me trying for more and taught me how to fight and struggle. I will be forever grateful to them),” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The actress also spoke about her forthright nature and blunt statements, saying she wanted to apologise to those who were hurt by anything she said. She added, “Doston meri vichaardhara bahut saral hai, mera acharan, soch bhi bahut saral hai aur main humesha hi sabka accha chahti hu. Iske chalte agar maine kabhi kisi ke liye desh hit mein ya larger picture ke liye maine kisi ke liye kuch kaha ho aur unko uska dukh hua ho, thes lagi ho, main uske liye bhi kshama chahti hoon (Friends my ideology is simple, my behaviour and thoughts are also very simple. Because of this, if I hurt anyone while speaking in the interest of the country or for the larger picture, I want to apologise for that).”

Kangana turned 36 on Thursday. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial debut Emergency, in which she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also awaiting the release of her production Tiku Weds Sheru.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 642 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.