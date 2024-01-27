Watch: Female fan kisses Bobby Deol while taking selfie in viral video, netizens say 'agar koi ladka kisi heroine ko...'

Twitter
Headlines

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

8 vegetables rich in fibre

6 ways to get relief from arthritis pain

Highest partnership for each wicket in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Female fan kisses Bobby Deol while taking selfie in viral video, netizens say 'agar koi ladka kisi heroine ko...'

A female fan of Bobby Deol can be seen kissing him on his cheeks without his permission in viral video.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Bobby Deol turned 55 on Saturday and to celebrate his birthday, he stepped out to meet and greet the sea of fans that had gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. The actor was seen greeting his fans who waited for hours to see him, however, a woman took him by surprise when she went ahead and kissed him while taking a selfie with him.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which a female fan of Bobby can be seen posing with the actor as the photographers clicked their pictures. She then requested the actor for a selfie as well, and the birthday boy readily obliged. However, the woman was seen taking him by surprise by suddenly kissing on his cheek. Bobby was visibly taken aback by her gesture, however, he maintained his calm and continued to smile as he bade her goodbye.

The video has gone viral on social media and left netizens divided. One of the social media users wrote, "Situation reverse kar do Koi Female Actress hoti or Fan Male hota or aese kiss karta tab kya mahool hota?" The second one said, "This isn't right. You cannot touch/kiss anyone without their permission irrespective of gender." The third one said, "She should be jailed!"

Meanwhile, as Bobby Deol turned 55, the makers of his upcoming pan-India film, Suriya-starrer unveiled the first look from the film. On Saturday, team Kanguva introduced the baddie of Suriya's action drama, and dropped the first look of the stone-eyed, ruthless, menacing Udhiran. 
Going by the poster, Bobby looks like an evil king, who's menacing and has a hunger to conquer everything. The production house Studio Green shared the first look poster on their social media platforms and introduced him as "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our Udhiran, Bobby Deol sir." 

As soon as the makers dropped the look, several fans of the actor called it the 'perfect gift' for them. A fan wrote, "This character will be good." Another fan wrote, "You @directorsiva maamey enna ya cook panra. Hype increased!!!! Best wishes Anbaana fans for #Kanguva." Many fans found similarities between Udhiran and Baahubali's Kalakeya. A netizen shared a poster of the evil king from SS Rajamouli-starrer and wrote, "Some will call it Kalakeya." 
About Kanguva

Kanguva, a period action film from Siva, is being called the most ambitious pan-India effort in years. The film, which stars Suriya in six roles, is being shot in Tamil and will be dubbed in 37 other languages from around the world. This is a new record for any Indian film. In comparison, films like Kalki 2898 AD and Puhspa 2: The Rise will most likely be dubbed in four or five languages at the most. Even Bollywood biggies like Jawan and Animal were dubbed in only two languages each. That means Kanguva is on a scale bigger than these names, as well as other films with pan-India aspirations, such as Salaar, Dunki, and Pathaan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shoaib Malik breaks silence on contract termination with BPL franchise over suspicion of match-fixing

England skipper Heather Knight pulls out of WPL 2024, RCB name replacement

This actress became star at 17, charged Rs 2.5 crore for 15-minute act, vanished from films, has done no film in 9 years

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a cop who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC exam in her third attempt; she is married to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE