Watch: Female fan kisses Bobby Deol while taking selfie in viral video, netizens say 'agar koi ladka kisi heroine ko...'

A female fan of Bobby Deol can be seen kissing him on his cheeks without his permission in viral video.

Bollywood star Bobby Deol turned 55 on Saturday and to celebrate his birthday, he stepped out to meet and greet the sea of fans that had gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. The actor was seen greeting his fans who waited for hours to see him, however, a woman took him by surprise when she went ahead and kissed him while taking a selfie with him.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which a female fan of Bobby can be seen posing with the actor as the photographers clicked their pictures. She then requested the actor for a selfie as well, and the birthday boy readily obliged. However, the woman was seen taking him by surprise by suddenly kissing on his cheek. Bobby was visibly taken aback by her gesture, however, he maintained his calm and continued to smile as he bade her goodbye.

The video has gone viral on social media and left netizens divided. One of the social media users wrote, "Situation reverse kar do Koi Female Actress hoti or Fan Male hota or aese kiss karta tab kya mahool hota?" The second one said, "This isn't right. You cannot touch/kiss anyone without their permission irrespective of gender." The third one said, "She should be jailed!"

Meanwhile, as Bobby Deol turned 55, the makers of his upcoming pan-India film, Suriya-starrer unveiled the first look from the film. On Saturday, team Kanguva introduced the baddie of Suriya's action drama, and dropped the first look of the stone-eyed, ruthless, menacing Udhiran.

Going by the poster, Bobby looks like an evil king, who's menacing and has a hunger to conquer everything. The production house Studio Green shared the first look poster on their social media platforms and introduced him as "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our Udhiran, Bobby Deol sir."

As soon as the makers dropped the look, several fans of the actor called it the 'perfect gift' for them. A fan wrote, "This character will be good." Another fan wrote, "You @directorsiva maamey enna ya cook panra. Hype increased!!!! Best wishes Anbaana fans for #Kanguva." Many fans found similarities between Udhiran and Baahubali's Kalakeya. A netizen shared a poster of the evil king from SS Rajamouli-starrer and wrote, "Some will call it Kalakeya."

About Kanguva

Kanguva, a period action film from Siva, is being called the most ambitious pan-India effort in years. The film, which stars Suriya in six roles, is being shot in Tamil and will be dubbed in 37 other languages from around the world. This is a new record for any Indian film. In comparison, films like Kalki 2898 AD and Puhspa 2: The Rise will most likely be dubbed in four or five languages at the most. Even Bollywood biggies like Jawan and Animal were dubbed in only two languages each. That means Kanguva is on a scale bigger than these names, as well as other films with pan-India aspirations, such as Salaar, Dunki, and Pathaan.