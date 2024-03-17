Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

Farah Khan gave a tour of Karan Johar's new closet in their latest hilarious video, in which the two of them made amusing remarks on each other.

Since the time Karan Johar worked as an assistant director on his cousin Aditya Chopra's 1995 romantic classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Farah Khan Kunder worked as a choreographer on the same cult film, both the filmmakers have been closest buddies in the Hindi film industry.

Farah and Karan often share their reels with rib-tickling banter between them on Instagram, and their clips often go viral. In the latest such clip, the Main Hoon Na director was seen giving a tour of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director's new closet in his home. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Sunday BLING for all #Karah fans! @karanjohar's new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!!", and added the hashtag #oldfriendsarethebestfriends".

As Karan showed his new closet to Farah, he said to her, "Farah these are all the clothes that you will never wear because they are actually good." After he showed his shimmery jackets to her, she jokingly remarked, "Oh my god I am feeling very poor!". In the later half of the clip, when Karan found difficult to open one door in his walk-in closet, Farah roasted him and said, "First you couldn't get out of the closet now you can't get in."

Multiple celebrities reacted to their clip. Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Hahahahahaha", while Vishal Dadlani added, "Hahahahahahaha, you guys are crazy". Malaika Arora, Shreya Ghoshal, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana dropped hilarious emojis. Archana Puran Singh also wrote, "Hahahhahahaaa, your line Farah: First, you couldn't get out of the closet, and now, you can't get into the closet! Too funny, Love you both."

READ | Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.