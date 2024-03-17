Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Try and keep your ground...': Ishan Kishan expresses frustration over water bottle mess in message to fans

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

‘The soul of the King in the EVM': Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Modi

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, also district topper in class 12, secured AIR…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Try and keep your ground...': Ishan Kishan expresses frustration over water bottle mess in message to fans

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

‘The soul of the King in the EVM': Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Modi

Side effects of eating too much protein

Isha Ambani's gown has strong Banaras connection, it's price is...

Revealed: Salary of IPL cheerleaders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

RCB Vs DC Final: Who is Going To Win Their 1st Ever Title? | WPL 2024 Final| Bangalore Vs Delhi T20

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Shogun review: This masterclass in storytelling is a visual delight, made even better by a flawless Hiroyuki Sanada

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

Farah Khan gave a tour of Karan Johar's new closet in their latest hilarious video, in which the two of them made amusing remarks on each other.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 09:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Karan Johar showing his new closet/Farah Khan Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since the time Karan Johar worked as an assistant director on his cousin Aditya Chopra's 1995 romantic classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Farah Khan Kunder worked as a choreographer on the same cult film, both the filmmakers have been closest buddies in the Hindi film industry.

Farah and Karan often share their reels with rib-tickling banter between them on Instagram, and their clips often go viral. In the latest such clip, the Main Hoon Na director was seen giving a tour of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director's new closet in his home. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Sunday BLING for all #Karah fans! @karanjohar's new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!!", and added the hashtag #oldfriendsarethebestfriends".

As Karan showed his new closet to Farah, he said to her, "Farah these are all the clothes that you will never wear because they are actually good." After he showed his shimmery jackets to her, she jokingly remarked, "Oh my god I am feeling very poor!". In the later half of the clip, when Karan found difficult to open one door in his walk-in closet, Farah roasted him and said, "First you couldn't get out of the closet now you can't get in."

Multiple celebrities reacted to their clip. Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Hahahahahaha", while Vishal Dadlani added, "Hahahahahahaha, you guys are crazy". Malaika Arora, Shreya Ghoshal, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana dropped hilarious emojis. Archana Puran Singh also wrote, "Hahahhahahaaa, your line Farah: First, you couldn't get out of the closet, and now, you can't get into the closet! Too funny, Love you both."

READ | Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Karanvir Sharma reveals incident that forced him to come back on TV: 'Aisa din na dekhna pade...' | Exclusive

DNA Explainer: What is 'One Nation, One Election' and why Centre wants to implement it?

Canada: Indian-origin couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire, police say...

'Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket run by PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

Meet father-son duo who donated Rs 155 crore to charity, no connection to Mukesh Ambani, they are...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement