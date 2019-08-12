'War' is on! Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are in a win or lose situation in the new action-packed poster

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are pitted against each other in the upcoming action-packed film, War. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. Last month, the makers of War shared the teaser of the film and it left an impressive mark on everyone. It was a visual delight to see Tiger wanted to get rid of Hrithik in the film, where on the other hand, he considers him as an idol.

Today, Hrithik and Tiger took to their Instagram pages and shared the new poster of War. In the poster, both the actors are seen blazing guns and driving stylish cars while Vaani is seen in a sexy avatar. Hrithik posted the poster with a caption stating, "It’s #WAR. I’ll let my actions speak louder than words @tigerjackieshroff ;) See you on 2nd October #HrithikvsTiger #TeamHrithik @_vaanikapoor_ @itssiddharthanand @yrf"

While Tiger wrote, "This #WAR will only have one winner. @hrithikroshan ready to lose it all? #HrithikvsTiger #TeamTiger @_vaanikapoor_ @itssiddharthanand @yrf"

Check out the posters below:

Earlier talking about the immense action sequences, Siddharth stated to DNA After Hrs, "While making War, we kept one thing in mind constantly — what will make this film the biggest action-entertainer that India has seen. All our effort has been in making this film a visual spectacle for audiences, especially action genre lovers. Both, Hrithik and Tiger, have already wowed people with their action avatars in their previous films, so we wanted to push the boundaries more. For one scene, we got the world’s most powerful machine gun — Gatling — and choreographed an action sequence featuring Tiger. It is a sight to see him tear down a city with this insanely powerful piece of a military weapon. He is an incredible action hero and we wanted him to show people something that he has never done before."

War is produced by Yash Raj Films and is slated to release on October 2, 2019.