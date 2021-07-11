VIRAL! Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate Vamika’s six months birthday with picnic in a park, see adorable photos

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli whom we all ship as 'Virushka' were blessed with a baby girl this year. The coupled named their bundle of joy Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a series of photos as she and her husband Virat celebrate Vamika turning six months old.

She captioned the post as, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”

In the first photo, Anushka can be seen pointing at the sky as she lays on a mat in a park with Vamika in her arms.

The second picture is of Virat giggling with Vamika as her hand reaches out to her dad’s face.

In the third one, Anushka has clicked a picture of Vamika’s little feet while her feet surround.

Last but not the least, she shared a picture of a cake that had floral fondant decoration on it. The cake looked delicious and eye-pleasing.

Fans loved the post and were all in awe of the pictures.

One wrote ‘Awesome’ followed by heart-eye emoji. Others were all hearts for the trio.

Also, a screenshot from Anushka and Virat's video praising Rahul Kanal for the work that his charity is doing for animal welfare has gone viral after being shared on a fan page. And it's not because of the celebrity couple, but because of baby Vamika's adorable mat, which was captured in the video/photo.

In the photo shared by the fan page, Virat and Anushka are seen twinning in black while Vamika's baby mat makes an appearance in the backdrop.

Take a look at the photo here:

For the unversed, Anushka and Virat, both 32, met on the set of a commercial and dated for four years before marrying on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy.