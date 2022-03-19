Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s dance sequence from Luv Ranjan’s untitled next LEAKED

For Luv Ranjan's untitled project, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will work together for the first time. It is slated to premiere on Holi, March 8, 2023, the next year according to News18. The stars are currently filming in Delhi for the flick. A new video from the film's sets in the National Capital has gone viral, giving a glimpse of Ranbir and Shraddha's dance number.

The untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, which was shot in Delhi in part, would be released on Holi next year. The starring actors were recently spotted filming a dance scene for the film that has made fans go gaga. Ranbir and Shraddha may be seen wearing ethnic outfits in a video shared by fans online. Ranbir wears a royal blue kurta and shakes a leg with Shraddha, who is dressed in a brilliant yellow saree. The shoot appeared to be taking place in a lavish venue, complete with backing dancers and an extravagant set. The song appears to be shot in a haveli and is from a wedding scene. There is also a huge lawn.

According to reports, filmmaker Boney Kapoor will play Ranbir's father in the romantic comedy. It will also be Boney Kapoor's first acting role in Bollywood. Ranbir's mother will be played by Dimple Kapadia.

For the unversed, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ are two of Luv Ranjan's superhits. In the meantime, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming films ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Brahmastra’.



