Malaika Arora sizzles in black see-through dress, shares jaw-dropping pics

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is one of the fittest actors in the industry, sure knows how to carry any outfit with style, grace, and confidence. The actress has recently dropped jaw-dropping pictures of herself in a see-through dress on social media.

Malaika Arora on Saturday posted a few pictures in which she can be seen posing in a black see-through dress, on Instagram. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl made several hearts skip a beat when she posed in the bold outfit. With celebrities and fans commenting on them, her pictures took Instagram by storm. Bollywood celebrities including Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor dropped hearts under the post. The ‘Aurangzeb’ actor Sikandar Kher wrote, “Stop na please.”

A number of her fans also commented on the post. One of them wrote, “ufff Bollywood journey ki abb tkk ka best pic nd best dress,” while another commented, “Malaika mam you’re epic all you’re photos are just gorgeous and can’t get my eyes of you.”

In the recent episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’, Malaika was seen grooving to the song ‘Sundara Sundara’ with Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. Suniel Shetty had shared the video of the same with the caption, “When I got teleported to the Sundar days,” on Instagram. As soon as the video was posted, celebrities and fans started commenting on it.

Without a doubt, Malaika, who has always been vocal about her feelings, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. After parting ways with Arbaaz Khan, she has been dating Arjun Kapoor. The lovebirds are often seen hanging out with each other in Mumbai.

On the work front, Arjun was most recently seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police.’ With John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, he will next be seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns.’ He's also working on ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer.’

