Vikrant Massey's apology to South African Team upsets Indian Cricket fans

Virat Kohli during the third test match against South Africa, after being upset with a DRS decision, ended up making comments against the host broadcasters through stump mic.

Virat and other teammates lost their cool during the match. After this, Bollywood actor, Vikrant Massey took to Twitter and wrote, “Most Indian cricket fans are deeply embarrassed by the shrill “Box-Office” antics by our boys. "And since nobody would in these times of chest-thumping machoism, very popular in my country, I and most I know would wanna apologize to the SA Cricket team. Well played.”

As soon as he tweeted, Indian cricket fans got disappointed and took offense to it. One user wrote, “Just like how you abuse in your web series as per the demand of the role, similarly sportspersons also behave in a certain way on the field as per the situation. Neither it makes them bad humans once they move out the role, nor does it require an apology. My gentle opinion!”

Another mentioned, “Passion comes from deep deep emotions and emotions have a habit of not being in control, not all the time. Not that Virat has resigned, lets see how many people are able to fill his shoes. He made winning a habit for us as well, thats why you are able to question him.”

The third one wrote, “Apologize to Australia and every team that bullied Indian Cricket team in the past. Don’t include your compliant view in ‘most’. Most Indian cricket fans are proud of Indian Test cricket team!”

The fourth one mentioned, “Indian cricket fans nd cricketers will take care of their stuff. You don't need to become a spokesperson on anybody's behalf. If anything, u need to apologize for the pathetic ecosystem that Bollywood has become and start briefing us about what you guys are doing about it.”

However, Vikrant, just like everyone else expressed his opinion. Therefore, there were a few people who even supported the actor for his honest opinion.