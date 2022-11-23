Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82: Ajay Devgn condoles veteran actor's demise, says 'he always stood tall'

Credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

On Wednesday, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was on ventilator support at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, passed away at the age of 82. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who shared screen shape with him in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, took to Twitter and penned an emotional note.

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family Shanti

As per ETimes, Vikram Gokhale's mortal remains will be taken to the Balgandharva Sabhagruha in the morning. His friends and family will pay their last respects.

Veteran actor #VikramGokhale passes away at the age of 82. Our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

Veteran Actor #VikramGokhale passes away at 82, Om Shanti

A sad and a tragic loss to Indian film industry.



Vikram Gokhale ji was an actor par excellence and I'll always remember his baritone and style of dialogue delivery.



Heartfelt condolences to his family members and fans



Om Sadgati

Actress Suzanne Bernert took to Twitter and wrote, "Very sad news...amazing Actor/Human Being Vikram Gokhale no more remembering the support and love he extended to me when we worked together."

Very sad news...amazing Actor/Human Being Vikram Gokhale no more remembering the support and love he extended to me when we worked together ... ॐ शांति #VikramGokhale

Aly Goni wrote, "May god rest your soul in peace sir."

May god rest your soul in peace sir #VikramGokhale

Social media users also reacted to the news. One of late actor's fans wrote, "Veteran actor Shri Vikram Gokhale passes away. The level of acting he showcased in the movie Natsamrat specially in this scene really touched hearts. Om Shanti."

The second one said, "A great actor, a sad day. Vikram Gokhale, the audience will miss your presence."

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, passed away at 82

Om Shanti #VikramGokhale #RIPVikramGokhale

A great actor, a sad day. Vikram Gokhale, the audience will miss your presence.
#RIP #VikramGokhale

Veteran actor Shri Vikram Gokhale passes away.

The level of acting he showcased in the movie Natsamrat specially in this scene really touched hearts.

Om Shanti #VikramGokhale



#VikramGokhale

The third one said, "Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, passed away at 82 Om Shanti." In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut. Other notable work of the actor includes Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year. (With inputs from ANI)

