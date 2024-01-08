Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Tamil hyperlink film Super Deluxe was shortlisted among India's Oscar entries in 2019 but Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy was eventually sent as a consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of Merry Christmas in which he is paired opposite Katrina Kaif. The Sriram Raghavan-directed suspense thriller releases in cinemas on January 12. In one of the promotional interviews, Vijay opened up about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy being chosen as India's Oscar entry over his film Super Deluxe in 2019.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, one of Sethupathi's fans said that she loved Super Deluxe and was heartbroken when the film didn't end up becoming India's Oscar entry despite being shortlisted and asked his reaction. The Vikram actor stated, "(It was heartbreaking) For us also. Politics, something happened, we know that something happened. It’s not because I was in that film. Even if I were not in that film, I would’ve wanted that film to go there. Something happened in between and I don’t want to talk about that. It’s unnecessary."

The 2019 Tamil hyperlink film Super Deluxe had Vijay Sethupathi playing a transgender woman and the actor went on to win his sole Naional Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Co-written, co-produced, and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe was one of the most critically appreciated films in the last decade. It also featured Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, Gayathrie, and the child artiste Ashwanth Ashokkumar in the lead roles.

Coming back to Merry Christmas, the film has been shot in two languages Hindi and Tamil with two separate set of supporting actors. The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions.

