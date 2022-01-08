Vicky Kaushal requests THIS director to cast him in his next film

Actor Vicky Kaushal is the newest admirer of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush's film Atrangi Re, and he shared his view about the film on social media.

The actor recently saw the film and he is in awe of it. Vicky took his views about the film on social media and said. "Kitni pyaari film hai... mazza aa gaya. Sara Ali Khan such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. Dhanush absolute genius. Akshay Kumar Garda uda diye." The actor didn't stop here, he acknowldged director Anand L Rai's vision, and requested him to sign him next with folded hand emoji. "Anand L Rai, cast me in your next film, sir, please."

Check out Vicky's reaction to 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan redeemed herself by playing Rinku in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re.' The romantic drama released last year on digital met with positive reception from the masses, and Sara took away most of the accolades. The film has got its audience, and actor Vicky Kaushal is among the admirers.

Yesterday, Vicky posted a picture of him flexing his arms, and his beefed-up look went viral instantly. Well, the picture of Vicky is nice, but the funniest part comes from the comments section. Many fans of Vicky praised his effort, and there were some who tried to ridicule him. A user commented saying, "Shaddi krke bhai body bna rha hai." While another user said, "Shadi krne se body v bnta h." One of his female fans said, "Stop posting thirst traps now, we know you’re married." Even Vicky's famous line from 'Massan' got mentioned by a fan with a humorous twist, "Ab dukh khatam ho gaya hoga."

On the work front, Vicky is busy shooting his next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore, and he will also be seen with Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday in 'Govinda Mera Naam.'