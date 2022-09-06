Vicky Kaushal-Ranveer Singh groove to Sidhu Moose Wala's song, video goes viral

Credit: Vicky Kaushal-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh are the two most talented Bollywood actors, they have amazed us with their performances in various films. The actors never fail to entertain us, the recent viral video is proof of the same.

A video of Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal from the 67th Filmfare Awards has gone viral. In the clip, both the actors can be seen grooving to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song Gabru. The video is now doing rounds on social media, several fan pages have been circulating this clip.

Apart from being talented, they are even the lucky ones to get married to the most beautiful ladies of B-town actress, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif respectively. At the recently-held Filmfare Awards 2022, Ranveer won the Best Actor, whereas Vicky won the Best Actor (critics) award.

The two winners were entertaining the audience, and Singh opened up about how they both are tall, dark, and handsome. Ranveer further added that they both are 'mamma's boy.' Ranveer didn't stop here, he further added that people often mock them for getting married to leading ladies of Bollywood, saying that they are out of their league. Ranveer added, "We both are tall dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales. People tell us ‘woh dono (Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif) humare aukaat se bahar hai'" The audience started laughing after hearing Singh.

For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also paid tributes to the legendary singer in their shows after Sidhu's demise.