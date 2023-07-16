Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal dropped a romantic photo with Katrina Kaif on her birthday.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal dropped a romantic photo with Katrina Kaif on the occasion of her birthday and gave us major couple goals. They look super cute in the photos that the actor shared on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!” They can be seen spending quality time and enjoying. Fans reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “Bss itta Ameer bana do bhagwan ki birthday banane ke liye doosra desh jaana pade.” The second person commented, “Jealousy at the peak right now.”

The third person commented, “So happy to see you guys happy together.” The third one said, “Me apse jalti hoon Katrina ma'am he to ap bahot piyari but Vicky sir is my love my dream boy.” The fourth one said, “This guy got a girl who was out of league at that timeand he knows that soo well, treats her like the absolute queen she is.Kinge behavior. Love then so much.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate wedding on December 9, 2021. The couple’s wedding pictures went viral on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Based on the story of Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie is scheduled to release on December 1.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali.

