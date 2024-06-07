Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvneshwari's net worth increased by Rs 579 crore in just five days due to…

Heritage Foods' shares have shown an impressive increase for five straight days even when the stock market crashed on Tuesday.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvneshwari increased her net worth by Rs 579 crore in just five days as the stock of Heritage Foods surged massively after the Lok Sabha election results.

Despite the stock market suffering the biggest fall since COVID-19 on the day of Lok Sabha election 2024 results, the stock value of the FMCG witnessed a boost, and this was linked directly to the ownership structure of Heritage Foods Ltd. Nara Bhuvaneshwari has a significant stake in the company, owning about 24.37% stake, amounting to 2,26,11,525 shares.

As one of the key promotors and also having a strong influence, this impacted the value of the stock price. Moreover, as the wife of Chandrababu Naidu, whose party clinched massive victory in both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, shares of the company linked to his acquaintance also surged.

Heritage Foods' shares have shown an impressive increase for five straight days even when the stock market crashed on Tuesday. Today, the share price soared higher and touched an intraday of ₹659 apiece. In the last five straight sessions, Heritage Foods' share price has surged by ₹256.10 per share.

This also increased the net worth of Nara Lokesh, the son of Chandrababu Naidu who is also one of Heritage Food promoters.

TDP has made a stunning comeback in the political sphere after winning 135 out of 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.