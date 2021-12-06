VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal's father greets paps with folded hands, fans say ‘he is so humble’

The #VicKatWedding has sparked a lot of interest among fans. We all know how wonderful it will be. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to arrive at the wedding venue today, and a welcome ceremony will be held for them at the fort.

When the couple is out and about, the paparazzi have been spotting their respective families. The videos of Katrina's mother, sister, and brother went viral after they saw them a few times.

Vicky Kaushal's father was recently seen exiting a bank, where paparazzi began recording him. Vicky's father greeted them with a hand on his chest and then folded hands, demonstrating his kindness.

Here is the video-

Fans were all touched by the gesture and dropped comments on Viral Bhayani’s post calling him ‘humble’

Previously, an India Today report suggested that the fort-resort will host the pre-wedding celebrations. The sangeet, Mehendi, and wedding themes were meticulously prepared by Vicky and Katrina. They held many meetings with wedding planners in order to meticulously organise their wedding.

The mehendi theme, according to their sources, will be gold, beige, ivory, and white. The sangeet's theme is ‘Bling’. The bride and groom, as well as Bollywood celebrities, will perform at the occasion. The theme for the wedding is pastel sorbet.