Vedaa teaser: It's John Abraham vs Abhishek Banerjee in action-packed drama, fiery Sharvari Wagh steals the limelight

The film Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and it stars Sharvari Wagh, John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee.

One of the most-awaited teasers of the action-packed drama, Vedaa has been dropped by the makers of the film. The teaser features John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee in never seen before avatar.

Firey Sharvari Wagh also stands out and steals the limelight. The film also features Tamannah Bhatia in a pivotal role. Sharing the teaser, John wrote, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai!." While Shavari wrote, "Maro naam Vedaa…Ye waqt anyaay sehneka nahin, uske khilaaf ladne ka hai! Kya aap taiyyar hain?"

In this action-packed thriller, John Abraham plays the determined hero, facing off against Abhishek Banerjee who is playing a villain. The teaser gives a glimpse of their showdown, setting the scene for an intense battle we are all waiting to watch.

In no time, it went viral, and social media users started reacting to it. One of them wrote, "handsome hunk is back in action." The second one said, "Damnnn! This looks insane." Another said, "Damnnn! This looks insane."

The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani and will be released on July 12. Meanwhile, Nikkhil Advani has decided not to speak about Tamannaah Bhatia’s role in Vedaa. He just stated that the actress has always come up with sensational performances. The filmmaker added that when he approached her to play a special role in his next, she instantly trusted his vision for this film.

Nikkhil Advani has previously worked with John Abraham in the 2019 action thriller, Batla House.

