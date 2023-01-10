Varun Dhawan slams tweet claiming Samantha Ruth Prabhu lost her 'glow' after myositis: 'You just care about clickbait'

Varun Dhawan came out in defence of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu took on a tweet that said she had lost her ‘charm and glow’ after her recent health issues, Varun Dhawan has also come out in support of the actress. Varun criticized the original tweet, saying he ‘felt bad’ for them and assured that Samantha was indeed ‘glowing’ when he recently met her.

On Monday, Samantha launched the trailer of her upcoming pan-India film Shaakuntalam. The actress attended the event in a white saree and wore glasses. Sharing her pics from the trailer launch event, a Twitter handle wrote, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again.” The actress had opened up about her battle with myositis last year.

U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing . https://t.co/JRslCKYJpP — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2023

Sharing the tweet on Tuesday, Varun Dhawan wrote, “You don’t feel bad about anything. You just care about clickbait; feel bad for you son. Also glow is avaliable in Instagram filters. Just meet Sam trust me she was glowing (sic).” The actor’s riposte received praise from fans of Samantha and netizens in general.” Thank you for speaking up VD, won my respect again,” wrote one fan. Another tweeted, “Love you for being so savage when needed!”

On Monday, Samantha herself had responded to the tweet, quote-tweeting it and writing, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

In October last year, Samantha had opened up about her diagnosis of myositis, an auto-immune disorder. She has been receiving treatment for it since. The Shaakuntalam trailer launch was the first media event that Samantha attended after opening up about her health condition. Varun and Samantha are rumoured to be working together in the Indian instalment of Prime Video series Citadel.