Varun Dhawan-Madhuri Dixit collaborating for 'something special', photos go VIRAL

Are Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit Nene collaborating on a song? Well, Varun's latest social media post hints at collaboration but doesn't reveal much.

On Wednesday, Varun took to the social media application and shared two pictures with Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl.

In the images, the two stars can be seen happily posing with each other while being all dressed up.

Madhuri sported a blue shimmery saree and Varun marked his presence in a white coat. Giving an interesting touch to his look, Varun also carried a red-coloured gamcha."DHAK DHAK karna laga. Something special coming," Varun captioned the post.

As soon as Varun shared the images, fans and followers chimed into the comment section to express their excitement."Woaah. Is it a song?" a fan asked. "Can't wait to see you guys together in a new project. It seems like you are coming up with a song," another one wrote.

Varun and Madhuri have earlier worked together in Abhishek Verman's directorial 'Kalank', which was released in 2019.

Check out Varun's post here:

Meanwhile, Madhuri is all set to make her OTT debut with 'The Fame Game' which will stream on Netflix.

Madhuri recently made an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote her upcoming series and spoke about the disadvantages of fame. When host Kapil Sharma talked about how fame brings in a lot of happiness but with it come certain disadvantages as well, Madhuri agreed and gave an example by recalling an incident: "A switchboard wasn't working in my house and the repairmen were called home. Unfortunately, I was home that day. To repair a small switchboard, four repairmen came along! What's more, a fifth guy also trotted in after these four."

Elaborating further, Madhuri went on: "They came and said, 'Which switchboard needs repairing?' to which I pointed saying, "This one". They first smiled at me and said to the other, 'Kholo!' (open it) so a person came and opened the board. Then the guy said, 'Dekho' (see), a third-person popped up and began looking inside.

"Then he called another person and said, 'Theek karo' (repair it) and the fourth guy started repairing. After they repaired the switchboard I said, 'Okay now you can go, it's all good now.' They smiled again and left but one man was left behind. I asked him, 'What happened? Are you not leaving with them?' he said, 'Kahan? Hum inke saath nahi, hum toh aapko dekhne aaye the!' (Where? I am not with them, we just came to see you!)"

Manav Kaul also joined the conversation and shared his own experience: "I feel that when we go back home like I belong to Indore and often go to meet my mother, my sister-in-law and my brother. So, a lot of people come to visit and I have to sit and watch their kid's talents. You have to listen to all of their poems, watch all of their dance performances and you have to praise all of them and say, 'Waah waah, very good!'."

'The Fame Game' will stream on Netflix from February 25.