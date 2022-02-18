Madhuri Dixit reacts as Kapil Sharma mocks her husband Dr Shriram Nene- Watch

Whenever celebs grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' they are in for a fun-filled ride. Apart from back-to-back gags, the host Kapil Sharma also dig at his guest, and this time, the 90's queen Madhuri Dixit couldn't escape Kapil's wit. While promoting her upcoming original series 'Fame Game' with Sanjay Kapoor, Kapil Sharma asks Madhuri about her first meeting with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. Kapil asks, "When Nene held her hands for the first time, did he say 'I love you' or asked for another doctor to consult him?" Madhuri bursts out laughing.

READ Kapil Sharma making a return in Bollywood

Sanjay and Madhuri are coming back after many years, and they are still remembered for their 1995 hit 'Raja.' Kapil asks Sanjay did he signed the show because of Dixit, and he laughingly agrees with him

Watch the video

The whole episode will give a major nostalgic trip to the '90s, as the stars will groove into their hit songs like ‘Love You Raja’ and ‘Ankhiya Milau Kabhi Ankhiya Churau.’ In the same episode, Host Kapil Sharma spoke about how fame brings in a lot of happiness but with it come certain disadvantages as well.

Madhuri Dixit agrees to it and gave an example by recalling an incident: "A switchboard wasn't working in my house and the repairmen were called home. Unfortunately, I was home that day. To repair a small switchboard, four repairmen came along! What's more, a fifth guy also trotted in after these four."

Elaborating further, Madhuri went on: "They came and said, 'Which switchboard needs repairing?' to which I pointed saying, "This one". They first smiled at me and said to the other, 'Kholo!' (open it) so a person came and opened the board. Then the guy said, 'Dekho' (see), a third-person popped up and began looking inside.

"Then he called another person and said, 'Theek karo' (repair it) and the fourth guy started repairing. After they repaired the switchboard I said, 'Okay now you can go, it's all good now.' They smiled again and left but one man was left behind. I asked him, 'What happened? Are you not leaving with them?' he said, 'Kahan? Hum inke saath nahi, hum toh aapko dekhne aaye the!' (Where? I am not with them, we just came to see you!)"