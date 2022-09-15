Varun Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Varun Sharma party together in Mumbai, photos go viral

Orhan Awatramani/Instagram

Varun Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Varun Sharma, and Orhan Awatramani were recently spotted partying together in Mumbai and their pictures have gone viral across the internet. The pictures were shared by Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Orhan on his Instagram Stories.

In one of the photos, Orhan was seen in between the Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan and the Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma with his arms on their shoulders. The former gave a perfect caption as he wrote, "A Varun sandwich".





In another picture, Orhan was spotted with late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Sridevi and his another friend. The three were seen smiling toward the camera as they shared a hug.





In the third picture that Orhan posted, he is seen with Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari with both of them holding bowling balls in front of the bowling alley. The former joked about her name as he captioned the picture, "Paalak" which translates to spinach.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in the horror-comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The Amar Kaushik directorial, scheduled to release on November 25, is part of the Maddock Films horror-comedy universe after Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree and Janhvi Kapoor-led Roohi.



On the other hand, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in the Netflix film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. Along with Khushi, the romantic drama will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Palak Tiwari will be making her Bollywood debut with the much-anticipated Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has an ensemble cast comprising Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Venkatesh among others. Varun Sharma will be seen next with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus slated to release on December 23.