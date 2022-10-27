Urvashi Rautela poses with South star Ram Pothineni, netizens say 'achha toh ye hai RP'

Credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself with South star Ram Pothineni who featured in films including Red, The Warriorr, iSmart Shankar and Nenu Sailaja.

In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful yellow outfit. While Ram Pothineni can be seen donning a white shirt and grey pants. However, as soon as this photo went viral, netizens started assuming that he is the real RP that she was talking about in an interview. One of them wrote, "accha toh ye hai RP." The second one said, "ye hai kya RP." The third person commented, "ohh RP."

Take a look:

For the unversed, it all started with an interview in which Urvashi said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

Read|Watch: Fans tease Rishabh Pant by chanting Urvashi Rautela's name during India-Netherlands match

She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

As soon as this interview went viral, netiznes assumed that she was talking about Rishabh Pant. After which, Rishabh took to Instagram and wrote, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” He later deleted this post.