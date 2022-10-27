Search icon
Watch: Fans tease Rishabh Pant by chanting Urvashi Rautela's name during India-Netherlands match

Rishabh Pant, who is part of the Indian team but was not included in the playing XI against Netherlands was seen at the boundary sidelines.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Rishabh Pant with Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian left handed wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant's tussle with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is known to everyone. Time and again they have been hitting back on each other through their instagram posts and now Indian team fans were spotted teasing Rishabh Pant with Urvashi Rautela's name.

Coming to the match, Indian team scored 179 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the first innings during their 2nd match of the ICC T20 World cup against Netherlands. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries for the Indian team in this game.

Coming to the Netherlands chase, Netherlands never looked in control throughout their innings and at the time of writing, chasing a massive total of 180 runs, they managed to score 123 runs for the loss of 9 wickets after 20 overs and lost this match by 56 runs.

 

