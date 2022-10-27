T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral after smashing six against Netherlands

Virat Kohli reaction after hitting six

Star batsman Virat Kohli continued his scintillating form from the historic Pakistan win as he made another fifty against Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday. Kohli came into the match on the back of a match-winning 82* off 53 against arch-rivals Pakistan in what he called his best innings.

KL Rahul’s contentious dismissal sent Kohli in to bat early with just 11 runs on the board for India. The right-handed veteran batsman steadied the ship alongside skipper Rohit Sharma also made a fifty before getting dismissed.

Kohli was then supported by Suryakumar Yadav who made a quick-fire 51 off 25 balls. Kohli played the anchoring role with big shots on merit while Yadav increased the run rate with explosive shots. The two kept the crease and helped India reach 179 for 2 in 20 overs, giving Netherlands a tough target.

During his innings of 62, Virat Kohli smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes but his shot in the 17th over to Fred Klaassen was the shot of the match. Kohli stepped out and drived the bowler for a scintilating boundary. Even Virat Kohli looked shocked by this shot. Check out the video below.

Shot of the match - Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/S5DsDN07HC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

Coming to the math, as we type, Netherlands have lost 1 wicket and have scored 11 runs at the end of 3 overs.