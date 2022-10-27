Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup: Indian team's fan proposes to his girlfriend during IND-NED match, video goes viral

During 2nd innings of India-Netherlands match, camera captured a moment in which a man was seen proposing to his girlfriend with a ring in his hand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Indian team's fan proposes to his girlfriend during IND-NED match, video goes viral
Man proposing his girlfriend during India vs Netherlands match

Every woman expects a special proposal and what can be a better time to propose your loved one in front of thousands of people in the stadium? A man decided to propose his girlfriend during the ongoing game between India-Netherlands which is being played at iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

READ: T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral after smashing six against Netherlands

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The video of the proposal has gone viral and ICC posted the video on its Instagram page.

Coming to the match, Indian team scored 179 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the first innings during their 2nd match of the ICC T20 World cup against Netherlands. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries for the Indian team in this game.

READ: IND vs NED: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav's incredible celebration goes viral after SKY hits massive six

Coming to the Netherlands chase, Netherlands never looked in control throughout their innings and at the time of writing, chasing a massive total of 180 runs, they have scored 72 runs for the loss of 5 wickets after 14 overs and need 109 runs more in 36 deliveries. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.