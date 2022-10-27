T20 World Cup: Indian team's fan proposes to his girlfriend during IND-NED match, video goes viral

Man proposing his girlfriend during India vs Netherlands match

Every woman expects a special proposal and what can be a better time to propose your loved one in front of thousands of people in the stadium? A man decided to propose his girlfriend during the ongoing game between India-Netherlands which is being played at iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

The video of the proposal has gone viral and ICC posted the video on its Instagram page.

Coming to the match, Indian team scored 179 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the first innings during their 2nd match of the ICC T20 World cup against Netherlands. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries for the Indian team in this game.

Coming to the Netherlands chase, Netherlands never looked in control throughout their innings and at the time of writing, chasing a massive total of 180 runs, they have scored 72 runs for the loss of 5 wickets after 14 overs and need 109 runs more in 36 deliveries.