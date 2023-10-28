Headlines

Twinkle Khanna jokes Karan Johar cast ‘wrong people’ in SOTY after receiving ‘exceptional distinction’ from university

Twinkle Khanna jokes Karan Johar cast 'wrong people' in Student Of the Year after she receives 'exceptional distinction from University of London.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna recently completed her MA in Creative and Life Writing and her dissertation was longlisted for for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. The actress shared the news on Twitter and also joked that Karan Johar cast ‘wrong people’ in Student Of The Year.

On Saturday, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and sharing a picture of herself and the screenshot of the message she got from the university, the actress wrote, “A big moment, and at first, I was hesitant about sharing it. But it goes to show that age is truly just a number and doesn't hinder you from achieving your goals. I received an exceptional distinction for my final dissertation, which has now also been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. May I add that perhaps my old friend cast the wrong people in ‘Student of the Year.” 

Karan Johar reacted to her post and wrote, “Congratulations my darling always proud of you and you are right! You are the eternal student of the year.” 

Proud husband Akshay Kumar also showered love on the post and wrote, “Congratulations Tina (a heart and a clapping hands emoji). I also give you the exceptional distinction every year for being the best mom to our kids but this one is so special. Thank you for making us all so proud.” 

Praising Twinkle Khanna, Neena Gupta wrote a hilarious comment which read, “Congratulations we are always learning.” A fan wrote, “Thank goodness your friend didn’t cast you in SOTY… the literary world would have missed out on a prolific writer.” 

During the period of her course, Twinkle Khanna and her daughter Nitara were stationed in London and she often shared images and videos with fans on Instagram.

