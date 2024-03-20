Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Triptii Dmiri shared what fans of Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise can expect from the third instalment of the film.

Actress Triptii Dimri shared an update about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After the mega-success of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Triptii will be seen in a much-awaited horror comedy with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

Recently, while attending Lakme Fashion Week, Triptii shared what the audience can expect from the upcoming film. Triptii said, "You will see a lot of mystery, you can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy.” She further asserted, "It’s going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course." Triptii’s career saw a big push right after Animal was released. Triptii has also delivered stellar performances in films like Bulbbul, Qala and Laila Majnu. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Triptii will also be seen in the spiritual successor of Good Newwz, Bad Newz, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also stars Vidya Balan, is the third instalment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan and was released in 2007. It has Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The second instalment was helmed by Anees Bazmee and was released in 2022. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik replaced Akshay, and it also featured Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya will reprise her role of Manjulika.

On February 21, 2024, the makers and the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 welcomed Triptii into their spooky world. Kartik shared a post which has a photo of Tripati, placed on a table along with a dairy that has the title of the film. Kartik welcomed Tripti to the team, and shared the announcement post with the caption, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri #BhoolBhulaiyaa3, #BhushanKumar, #Diwali2024" Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be Tripti's second outing in the horror genre after the acclaimed series, Bulbul. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in the cinemas on Diwali 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)

