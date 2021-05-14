'Together we will conquer all': Shah Rukh Khan's message for fans on Eid

A number of celebrities took to their social media to wish fans on the occasion of Eid. Badshah of Bollywood, superstar Sharukh khan also wished his fans and made their celebrations even more special. Taking to Twitter, the actor wished for good health and strength for everyone.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U,” the actor wrote in his post.

In an additional treat for his fans, along with the message, king Khan also shared a grayscale photo of himself where he can be seen rocking a bandana and a pair of shades.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ which will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movies is expected to release in 2022. SRK was last seen in the movie, ‘Zero’, released in December 2018. Since then the actor has been on a hiatus.

Various other celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay among others wished their fans a healthy and safe Eid.