'So satisfying': Sonam Kapoor after blocking troll who asked how much she was paid for her Eid post

Sonam Kapoor has been known for always fighting back and standing up for herself against social media trolls. The actor has now blocked and reported a user who had commented on her latest post.

On the occasion of Eid, the actor posted a clip of the song ‘Dekho Chaand Aya’ from her debut film ‘Saawariya’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. “Eid Mubarak to my sisters and brothers,” Sonam captioned the video as she wished her fans.

The video garnered much love from netizens and famous people like designers Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra and even her father Anil Kapoor. Dancer duo Poonam and Priyanka Shah also commented on the post saying, “always loved this song! a masterpiece,” to which an internet user questioned, “ask Sonam Kapoor how much did she get paid for this post.”

The Neerja star was quick to not only block the Instagram troll, but also reported his comment for ‘bullying and harassment’. Sonam also shared the screen recording of the same on her Instagram story and captioned it “So satisfying”.

Kapoor is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actor will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s ‘Blind’. The movie is reportedly a Bollywood remake of a Korean crime-thriller of the same name. In the film, Sonam will be portraying the role of a visually-impaired character.