‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actress Avneet Kaur sets internet ablaze in black monokini, drops droolworthy photos

‘Alladin’ fame Avneet Kaur has a history of grabbing the internet with her flawless Instagram images and amazing outfits. She's now filming for Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

She recently shared a couple of photographs of herself wearing a black monokini on Instagram, leaving her followers wanting more.

Avneet is an Indian actress, dancer, and model who was born on October 13, 2001. Princess Yasmine in 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and Charumati in 'Chandra Nandini' are two of her most well-known roles.

She started her career as a dancer on Zee TV's ‘Dance India Dance Li'l Masters’. She was knocked out of the competition before the semi-finals. She later took part in Dance Ke Superstars, where she became a member of the ‘Dance Challengers’ team

In 2012, Kaur made her acting debut in Life OK's ‘Meri Maa’, playing Jhilmil. Then she appeared in ‘Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain’ on SAB TV. She then appeared as a participant on Colors TV's celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, with Darsheel Safary. In August, she was eliminated.

Later, Kaur appeared in Life OK's Savitri, as Rajkumari Damyanti. Kaur portrayed Pakhi in Zee TV's ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan’ in August 2013. She was also included in ZeeQ's weekly newscast, ‘The Weekly Rap’.

In 2016, she starred in Jigsaw Pictures' short film Dost - Safi Mother - Daughter, which was uploaded on YouTube. In the 2017 film ‘Chandra Nandini’, Kaur portrayed Queen Charumati.