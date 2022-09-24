Tiger Shroff shares honest reaction to Heropanti 2 failure, says 'release ke baad lag gaye'

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's actioner Heropanti 2 was one of the anticipated films of the year. Before the trailer, the film was carrying positive buzz, and Tiger's fans were calling it the 'next big thing.' However, the film was released with negative responses from critics, and even the masses were hugely disappointed. As a result, the film tanked miserably at the box office, leaving trade and the leading star shocked.

Now, Tiger has reacted to the failure of his film, and his response is as honest as his father Jackie Shroff's attitude. On Saturday, Tiger conducted Ask Me Anything on his Instagram and asked his fans to shoot questions. One of his followers asked "Sir heropanti 2 kar ke aapko kaisa laga." Tiger took the question and replied to it saying, "Release ke phele maza aaya, release ke L lag gaye."

Here's Tiger's response

Earlier this month it was reported that Heropanti 2 tanked so badly in cinemas, that Tiger has to cut his remuneration by 50%. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, after 2019's blockbuster War, Tiger increased his fees with every other film. The report stated that Shroff charged Rs 35 crores for Ganapath and Rs 45 crores for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

For Karan Johar's production Screw Dheela, Tiger charged Rs 35 crores. Now, post-pandemic, and the debacle of Heropanti 2, have made producers rethink Tiger's fees. Thus he was asked to cut down his fees, and Tiger agreed to it. As per the report, Tiger has charged Rs 25 crores. The portal quoted a source that said, "The process of him signing the films has slowed down because most of the producers are not in sync with the amount that he is demanding."

Tiger's next film will be Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. The actioner is scheduled for Christmas 2023 theatrical release.