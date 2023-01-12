Tiger Shroff celebrates RRR's Golden Globes win by dancing to Naatu Naatu, Karan Johar calls it 'outstanding tribute'

Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Composed by MM Keeravani, RRR’s song Naatu Naatu created history for India as it won the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song on January 10. After Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, and AR Rahman among others congratulated the team RRR for bringing laurels to the nation, Tiger Shroff has also given a perfect dance tribute to this humongous achievement.

Taking to his social media handles on Thursday, the War actor celebrated this success in an energetic and swag-filled manner, much like the original. He shared a clip of himself dancing to Naatu Naatu, donning an all-black look, from hat to shoes, and captioned it, “This should be our victory dance after yesterday, huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan".

Sharing Tiger's video on his own Instagram Stories, Karan Johar wrote, "Wow @tigerjackieshroff!! This is such an outstanding tribute to such a historic & iconic song for Indian cinema! Love it!!" and added three silver heart emojis. Tiger had starred in Student of the Year 2, produced by Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, in 2019.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for two mega releases of the year, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. The former, Vikas Bahl-directed a dystopian action-thriller, was supposed to release in theatres on December 23 last year but has been postponed.

The latter is a big-budget actioner in which Tiger will share screen space with Akshay Kumar. The Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as the antagonist in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Christmas 2023, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki.



