Throwback! When Gauri Khan’s brother kept Shah Rukh Khan at gun point before marriage

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are often recognised as one of Hollywood's cutest couples. However, No love story is complete without obstacles, and in their case, Gauri's brother Vikrant proved to be a big stumbling barrier for our King Khan.

On October 25, 1991, the couple married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. However, it was never as simple as it appears. Both Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan faced challenges in persuading her family to accept their marriage.

In a book, titled ‘King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema’, film critic and author of the book Anupama Chopra spills a few interesting details about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story.

Gauri's father, Ramesh Chibba, objected to Shah Rukh's acting career, and her mother, Savita, sought the help of an astrologer to split them up, according to the book. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was threatened by Gauri's brother Vikrant, who held him at gunpoint.

An excerpt from the book reads, “Vikrant had a reputation of being a goonda (thug). He threatened Shah Rukh with a gun, but the posturing didn’t scare his sister’s suitor.”

For a long time, SRK and Gauri have been setting relationship goals. They have two sons, Aryan and AbRam, as well as a daughter, Suhana. They've been in the midst of a tremendous upheaval for the past few weeks as a result of Aryan's arrest, but they've received help from industry pals.