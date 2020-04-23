Throwback Thursday: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol dancing on 'DDLJ' song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' at 1998 event will make you aww

It's been more than 25 years since we got the hit jodi, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol! Even now, the fan following has not decreased by one for this onscreen couple. They first shared screen space in Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar in 1993. Post that, they worked together in Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., My Name Is Khan and Dilwale which released in 2015.

It was 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which made people go weak in their knees for SRK and Kajol. Today, we got our hands on a throwback photo and a video of the talented duo from an event held in Atlanta back in 1998. At the show, the stars performed on DDLJ's popular song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna'. Their energy is incredible and chemistry, of course, is the highlight. Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a black kurta and jeans with a golden sleeveless jacket. While Kajol wore a mint green lehenga and jewellery replicating their look from the song.

Check out the photo and the video below:

Earlier when Kajol was asked about her first meet with Shah Rukh, she had said in an interview, "I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally, he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends."

To which SRK replied, "Even now, I have to tell her to ‘shut up’."