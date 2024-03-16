This actor rejected Bhagam Bhag, didn't work with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, gave up film because...

Suniel Shetty was originally considered with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal in Bhagam Bhag, but the actor-producer reportedly gave up his film as Govinda was striving to find good film to make his comeback.

Govinda is regarded as one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. After leading several comedy blockbusters such as Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Hassena Mann Jayegi, and other films, his career took a slump. In 2000, Govinda saw a downfall. His films flopped badly, and the actor's break from acting to join politics further dented his career.

From 2003, Govinda was actively involved in politics, but he realised that films were always his forte. In 2005, Govinda wanted to make a comeback in films, and he was looking out for a good project that could perfectly launch his second innings. Govinda's prayers were answered, and he got a key role in Priyadarshan's Bhagam Bhag (2006). With Bhagam Bhag, Govinda made a solid comeback in Bollywood, and his comic timing was appreciated by the masses. Despite Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, Govinda was called a scene-stealer in Bhagam Bhag. Govinda made a successful comeback in films. But all this couldn't have been possible without the sacrifice of another actor. This star let go of Bhagam Bhag and gave it to Govinda.

Not Govinda, but this star was the original choice for Bhagam Bhag

As per media reports, Suniel Shetty was the original choice of director Priyadarshan for Govinda's character. Suniel, who is also the co-producer of this film passed it to Govinda, as he wanted to see him back in the films. Reportedly, Govinda shared his plight of being unable to find the correct project for himself. At that time Suniel decided to step down from the role and gave Bhagam Bhag to Govinda. If Suniel had done the role, then it would be Akshay-Paresh-Suniel's second outing with Priyadarshan after the iconic comedy Hera Pheri (2000).

Bhagam Bhag was released in the cinemas on December 22, 2006. The film met with mixed critical response, but the audience loved it, and it was a blockbuster at the box office, earning Rs 67 crores.