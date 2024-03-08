Twitter
This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

When this actor shared his ambition of becoming an actor with his relatives, they told him, "Apni shakal dekhi hai."

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 10:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The top actor who was mocked for his look (Image source: Screengrab)
There is a famous saying in English, 'Try, try till you succeed.' Today, we will talk about an actor who has struggled to meet his ends. His journey to stardom wasn't easy and it took him more than a decade to find recognition in Bollywood. Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, but to achieve this status, there are years of rejection and dedication. 

The odd jobs Nawazuddin Siddiqui did before venturing into acting

Born in Mussafarnagar, Nawazuddin is the eldest of eight siblings. Nawazuddin spent most of his youth in Uttarakhand, and after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry, Nawazuddin decided to support his family. At first, Nawazuddin worked as a chemist. A year later, Nawazuddin left for Delhi to pursue his dream of acting and join the National School of Drama (NSD).  

Nawazuddin borrowed money, worked as a watchman, and sold coriander to survive

After coming to Delhi, Nawazuddin got a chance to enhance his acting skills, but he was unable to survive without money. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Nawazuddin said, "Financially, I wasn't well off. I would borrow money from my friends and would promise them to return in two days. Later, I would borrow from someone else and pay the first person back. Lived in flat with four other people." Nawazuddin further emphasized on odd jobs he did, "Sometimes as a watchman, sometimes selling coriander. I even held acting workshops."

What kept Nawazuddin motivated during the struggle? 

Before getting a breakthrough in Bollywood with Kahaani and Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin struggled for 12 years. In this phase, Nawazuddin played some insignificant roles in movies such as Sarfarosh, Munna Bhai MBBS, Shool, and Black Friday. Nawazuddin kept his spirits high as he was motivated by his mother. In several interviews, Nawazuddin recalled an anecdote his mother told him, "Kachre ke dher ki bhi jagah badalti hai, tum toh phir bhi insaan ho." Nawazuddin revealed that when he shared his ambition of becoming an actor with his relatives, they told him, "Apni shakal toh dekh le." 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's net worth 

As Times Now reported, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's net worth in 2024 is $15 million. He is among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and charges around Rs 10 crores per movie. has made a significant mark in films and OTT. 

