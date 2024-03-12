Twitter
This director came to Bombay with Rs 6000, slept on pavements, made one of the biggest flops, then gave India's first...

When Anurag Kashyap came to Bombay, he survived by sleeping outside Dadar, Andheri, and Ville Parle stations. Anurag has spent several nights sleeping under the water tank of the Four Bungalows complex, Andheri. He has also slept on the pavements of Juhu Circle.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 05:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The star director who slept at Dadar station for a week (Image source: Screengrab)
In The Dirty Picture, Emraan Hashmi said, "Har film ka ek hi hero hota hai- director." A film director called the captain of the ship, and today we will discuss a passionate filmmaker, who has made some path-breaking films and garnered immense appreciation at International Film Festivals but has not given an out-an-out blockbuster in Bollywood. Many of Anurag Kashyap's movies have gained cult status, and a few disasters as well, but Anurag also gave India's first hit show on OTT, Sacred Games. 

Anurag Kashyap didn't want to become a filmmaker, but...

Anurag hailed from a Rajput family in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Anurag never thought about becoming a filmmaker. He was a bright student in his school, and owing to his desire to become a scientist, Anurag went to Delhi for further studies. Anurag enrolled himself on a zoology course at the Hansraj College (University of Delhi) and graduated in 1993. 

What made Anurag inclined towards films? 

After graduation, Anurag joined the street theatre group, Jana Natya Manch, and did several street plays. One day, his friends told him to catch a de Sica retrospective at the International Film Festival of India. In 10 days, Anurag watched 55 films, and he was influenced to become a filmmaker after watching Vittorio De Sica's Bicycle Thieves. As the Indian Express reported, Anurag said, "As a 19-year-old student of zoology at Delhi’s Hansraj College, I had no desire to be a filmmaker. Till I watched Bicycle Thieves, a 1948 Italian film directed by Vittorio De Sica, at a film festival in Delhi in 1993. After the film was over, I decided to chuck it all and leave bag-and-baggage for Bombay to be a filmmaker." 

The tough days of struggle Anurag has been through

Anurag came to Bombay with only Rs 6,000 and he ran out of money within a week. Anurag has no place to stay, thus he used to sleep outside Dadar, Andheri, and Ville Parle stations. Anurag has spent several nights sleeping under the water tank of the Four Bungalows complex, Andheri. He has also slept on the pavements of Juhu Circle. There were days when he stayed in Imtiaz Ali's room. There was also a phase when he slept with 20-odd people on the street near Dadar station. 

Anurag Kashyap's never-ending struggle of survival
 
During his initial struggles, he managed to find work at Prithvi Theatre. Later, he managed to grab opportunities to pen scripts for the TV series, Auto Narayan, Kabhie Kabhie. In 1996, Manoj Bajpayee recommended his name to Ram Gopal Varma, and he got a chance to write a story and screenplay of Satya with Sourabh Shukla. After the success of Satya, Anurag went on to become a director. However, his first directorial Paanch couldn't get a theatrical release. Anurag's notable works include Black Friday (2006), Dev D, Gulaal, and Gangs Of Wasseypur. After the success of Gangs of Wasseypur, Anurag directed the ambitious gangster drama Bombay Velvet with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film was shot on a mega scale, but the movie turned out to become a box office disaster. Made on a budget of Rs 118 crores, the film only grossed Rs 48 crores. Anurag's last directorial is Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone-starrer Kennedy.

