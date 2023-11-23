This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

This blockbuster movie was initially rejected by the biggest of stars, and even distributors refused to buy the film for its bold theme of anti-hero.

Movies made with sheer perseverance and dedication never fail making wonders at the box office. Today we are discussing a film that has recently completed 30 years. The making of this movie is an intriguing journey in itself. This film was considered a bold move, a trendsetter, and a clutter-breaker. Today, we call Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baazigar a cult action drama, but there was a time when the movie faced several rejections, from pre-production to pre-release.

Before Shah Rukh Khan, these superstars rejected Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan aced the role of Ajay/Vicky in Abbas Mustan's directorial. After the film's release, Shah Rukh earned the title Baazigar for himself. But surprisingly, he wasn't the original choice for the role. As per the multiple media reports, big superstars were considered for Baazigar. Reportedly, the director-duo approached Akshay Kumar first, but the actor refused to do an anti-hero film. Then, the makers approached Salman Khan, but he also rejected the film, after considering his father, veteran writer, Salim Khan's review of the script. The makers also reportedly approached Anil Kapoor for the movie, but he wasn't ready to accept a grey-shade character. Finally, the makers approached Shah Rukh Khan, who was a newbie at that time. He put faith in the script and agreed to the film.

When the makers added a new track after initial negative responses

Anant Mahadevan, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Baazigar revealed that the father track was added after the response of the trial show. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Anant added that Abbas-Mustan called him after Baazigar was complete, and they told him, "We had a trial of the show. And people remarked, ‘Shah Rukh Khan bas ladkiyon ko maar raha hai. Lekin woh kyun maar raha hai? Koi reason hi nahin hai’.” Hence, they wrote the track of the father. They also said that they wanted to cast me as the father and Rakhee Gulzar as the mother. Then the father’s track was shot." The sympathy factor worked in the favour, and it justified Shah's character to get away from the murders.

Baazigar was not getting any buyers due to it's subject

Dalip Tahil, the antagonist of Baazigar revealed in an interview that the team conducted trial show for distributors, and after the movie ended, no one was willing to buy the film. While speaking to Rajshri, Dalip said, "Log trial pe aate they, hum sab hote they, Shah Rukh, Abbas-Mustan, Ratan Jain (producer), lekin koi khareedne ko tayaar nahi. Sab picture dekhne ke baad bhaag jaate." The team got reactions that the movie wouldn't work, as the hero kills female leads. Regardless of all obstacles, Baazigar was released in cinemas in 1993, and it became a blockbuster. The movie is also considered a turning point for Shah Rukh Khan.