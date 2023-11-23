Headlines

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

Finfluencer PR Sundar Explains NPA Crisis: Loans Worth Thousands of Crores Written Off

'Never criticised Babar..': PCB official defends controversial press release after Pakistan's WC loss to Afghanistan

Meet Anahat Singh, youngest National Champion in Squash in 23 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

Finfluencer PR Sundar Explains NPA Crisis: Loans Worth Thousands of Crores Written Off

Foods to avoid to control uric acid level

Benefits of rosemary oil for hairs

8 Indian film titles based on animals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

Prakash Raj summoned by ED in connection with Rs 100 crore Ponzi scheme

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

This blockbuster movie was initially rejected by the biggest of stars, and even distributors refused to buy the film for its bold theme of anti-hero.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Movies made with sheer perseverance and dedication never fail making wonders at the box office. Today we are discussing a film that has recently completed 30 years. The making of this movie is an intriguing journey in itself. This film was considered a bold move, a trendsetter, and a clutter-breaker. Today, we call Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baazigar a cult action drama, but there was a time when the movie faced several rejections, from pre-production to pre-release. 

Before Shah Rukh Khan, these superstars rejected Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan aced the role of Ajay/Vicky in Abbas Mustan's directorial. After the film's release, Shah Rukh earned the title Baazigar for himself. But surprisingly, he wasn't the original choice for the role. As per the multiple media reports, big superstars were considered for Baazigar. Reportedly, the director-duo approached Akshay Kumar first, but the actor refused to do an anti-hero film. Then, the makers approached Salman Khan, but he also rejected the film, after considering his father, veteran writer, Salim Khan's review of the script. The makers also reportedly approached Anil Kapoor for the movie, but he wasn't ready to accept a grey-shade character. Finally, the makers approached Shah Rukh Khan, who was a newbie at that time. He put faith in the script and agreed to the film.

When the makers added a new track after initial negative responses 

Anant Mahadevan, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Baazigar revealed that the father track was added after the response of the trial show. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Anant added that Abbas-Mustan called him after Baazigar was complete, and they told him, "We had a trial of the show. And people remarked, ‘Shah Rukh Khan bas ladkiyon ko maar raha hai. Lekin woh kyun maar raha hai? Koi reason hi nahin hai’.” Hence, they wrote the track of the father. They also said that they wanted to cast me as the father and Rakhee Gulzar as the mother. Then the father’s track was shot." The sympathy factor worked in the favour, and it justified Shah's character to get away from the murders. 

Baazigar was not getting any buyers due to it's subject 

Dalip Tahil, the antagonist of Baazigar revealed in an interview that the team conducted trial show for distributors, and after the movie ended, no one was willing to buy the film. While speaking to Rajshri, Dalip said, "Log trial pe aate they, hum sab hote they, Shah Rukh, Abbas-Mustan, Ratan Jain (producer), lekin koi khareedne ko tayaar nahi. Sab picture dekhne ke baad bhaag jaate." The team got reactions that the movie wouldn't work, as the hero kills female leads. Regardless of all obstacles, Baazigar was released in cinemas in 1993, and it became a blockbuster. The movie is also considered a turning point for Shah Rukh Khan. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

'He will not feature…’: PCB issues stern warning to Haris Rauf for withdrawing from Australia tour

J-K: Four Army personnel martyred in encounter with terrorists in Rajouri

Israel-Hamas war: War and health crisis in Gaza a ‘recipe for epidemics’, warns WHO

KL Rahul shares emotional post days after losing World Cup 2023 final against Australia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE