This actress was abandoned by father at 2, dumped from project after giving Rs 100-crore film, was later found dead at..

Born as Nafisa Rizvi Khan on 20 February 1988, Jiah Khan English-American actress and singer grabbed everyone’s attention when she started working in the Indian film industry. She was born in New York but raised and educated in London.

Early Life:

Jiah's father was an American businessman and her mother was a Hindi film actress. His father left her family when she was just 2 years old. Her paternal aunts were Pakistani actresses Hina Rizvi, Sangeeta (Parveen Rizvi) and Kaveeta (Nasreen Rizvi).

Bollywood debut

After being raised in London, she came to Mumbai to pursue her dreams. She wanted to become an actress after she watched Ram Gopal Verma's former protege Urmila Matondkar's movie Rangeela when she was just 6.

She made her Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Verma’s film Nishabd but it was her second film Ghajini which got her fame. The film starred Aamir Khan and Asin in the lead roles. It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2008. In 2010, she then featured in the film Houseful.

When Jiah was replaced in a film

As per reports, in 2010, Khan was asked to leave the film Chance Pe Dance which starred Shahid Kapoor, by the director Ken Ghosh even when half of the film shooting was completed. She was later replaced by Genelia D'Souza. According to the director, she got over-friendly with Shahid Kapoor and was not doing her job well.

However, after the film’s release, Khan said she was asked to leave because the director had a bad eye and wrong intentions for her.

After the fiasco, Jiah immediately left for London. Later, she has opened up on the matter. Speaking on the phone from London, she says, “I suffered silently when this happened (when Ken asked her to leave the sets). I was asking myself ‘why?’ But I had no option when he (Ken) told me to leave even as the film was nearing completion. But I never questioned his decision and quietly walked away hoping that it will be the end of it,” she said.

But it was not. Stories started appearing about how every scene of Jiah’s was getting deleted frame by frame. “A film is like a marriage. When it breaks off it creates a lot of bad blood. But I decided not to go around saying things against anybody. It was not that I didn’t know what was being said about me. Still, I decided not to stoop so low,” Jiah said.

Tragic death

On June 10, 2013, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the bedroom of her family residence in Juhu, Mumbai. She killed herself and left a letter in which she wrote about her personal life and boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. Her mother claimed that she was murdered by Sooraj Pancholi. However, due to lack of evidence, he was acquitted in April 2023.

