This actress’ first 8 films flopped, later gave first Rs 200 crore hit, charged more fees than Salman, Shah Rukh Khan

This Bollywood actress whose first 8 films flopped at the box office, once charged more fees than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

From Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, several Bollywood actors made their debut with a flop film, however, later worked their way up to be called the superstars. Another actress who ruled the hearts of the audience gave continuous flops at the start of her career and later, she gave her first Rs 200 crore Indian film. 

The actress we are talking about was one of the highest-paid actresses in 90s and charged even more fees than the superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. She is known for her beautiful expressions, acting, and dancing skills. She is none other than Madhuri Dixit. 

Madhuri Dixit left her college to pursue acting and made her debut in Abodh which flopped at the box office. Her only release in 1985, Awara Baap also failed to perform well at the box office. Not only this, the actress' next 6 projects including Swati, Manav Hatya, Hifazat and Uttar Dakshin, Mohre, and Khatron Ke Khiladi, all were a commercial failure. However, she didn't give up and finally, in 1988, she starred in Dayavan which turned out to be a commercial success and earned her recognition. Her first collaboration with Anil Kapoor in Tehzaab was her first highest-grossing film. 

After this, the actress starred in several hit Bollywood films like Vardi, Tridev, Ikka, Mujrim, and more. She later starred in Hum Aapke Hain Koun! alongside Salman Khan and the film emerged to be a blockbuster. The film had no action scenes or villains and was made in Rs 6 crore. Hum Aapke Hain Koun netted Rs 72 crore in India (a record) and grossed Rs 210 crore worldwide, an all-time record for any Indian film. 

The actress was one of the highest-paid in the industry. After giving hits one after the other at the box office, Madhuri Dixit used to charge a whopping Rs. 50 Lakh per film. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan used to charge Rs 30-40 lakh per film. If the reports are to be believed, the actress charged Rs 2.7 crore for Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Anupam Kher who was also part of the film, once revealed in an interview that she was paid more than Salman Khan for the movie. The actress made her OTT debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game. Her performance in the series was much loved by the fans who are now awaiting its second season. 

