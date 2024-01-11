This actress performed first and longest kissing scene in Indian film, not Deepika, Katrina, Samantha, Priyanka, Rekha

During that period, Devika Rani was considered much ahead of her contemporary heroines. Devika Rani was known as the "Dragon Lady" for her "smoking, drinking, cursing, and hot temper".

Today, in this day and age, actors and actresses don't shy away from getting intimate on screen. Almost all actors and actresses, be it Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, or Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone participate in a kissing or intimate scene if the film and director demand it. You will be surprised to know that the trend of kissing on screen was not started by these actors and actresses you see today but about ninety years ago, a heroine started this trend. The scene was about four minutes long on which there was a lot of controversy later.

We are talking about the film 'Karma', which was released in the year 1933, in which Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai were seen together. For the first time in this film, a kissing scene was filmed. This scene shot between the two was about 4 minutes long. A lot of controversy broke out when it was first released. Let us also tell you that both Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai were husband and wife in real life too. Therefore, both of them did not face any problems in shooting the scene. But at that time, showing such a scene publicly on the film screen created a lot of uproar which also affected the image of Devika Rani.

During that period, Devika Rani was considered much ahead of her contemporary heroines. Not only in kissing scenes but she was also fond of alcohol and cigarettes and she never tried to hide this hobby. Devika Rani was known as the "Dragon Lady" for her "smoking, drinking, cursing, and hot temper".

Along with her husband, Himanshu Rai, she also founded Bombay Talkies. Under this banner, they gave a hit film like 'Jawani Ki Hawa'. Himanshu Rai died in 1940 after which Devika Rani ran Bombay Talkies alone. In 1945, she retired from films, married the Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich, and moved to his estate on the outskirts of Bangalore. She lead a very reclusive life for the next five decades after that.

Devika Rani was called the first lady of Indian cinema. In 1958, the Government of India honoured Devika Rani with a Padma Shri and she became the first-ever recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest award for films, in 1969.

Devika Rani died of bronchitis on March 9, 1994 - a year after her second husband Roerich's death - in Bangalore. At her funeral, Devika Rani was given full state honors.

