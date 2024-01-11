This actress performed first and longest kissing scene in Indian film, not Deepika, Katrina, Samantha, Priyanka, Rekha

Headlines

Viral video: Woman's energetic dance on railway platform gets thumbs down from internet

Amazon firing hundreds of employees in fresh wave of layoffs, reason believed to be…

Killer Soup review: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona's delicious acts add tadka to Abhishek Chaubey's perfect dark comedy recipe

Vijay Sethupathi recalls being body-shamed in Bollywood and Tamil film industry: 'Sometimes people say...'

Meet Tanya Singh, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her salary is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman's energetic dance on railway platform gets thumbs down from internet

Amazon firing hundreds of employees in fresh wave of layoffs, reason believed to be…

Killer Soup review: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona's delicious acts add tadka to Abhishek Chaubey's perfect dark comedy recipe

Tips to improve creativity in children

8 most stunning creatures in the world

Health benefits of consuming jaggery

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Killer Soup review: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona's delicious acts add tadka to Abhishek Chaubey's perfect dark comedy recipe

Vijay Sethupathi recalls being body-shamed in Bollywood and Tamil film industry: 'Sometimes people say...'

Javed Akhtar says Mani Ratnam made Hindi film industry feel like ‘illiterate children’: ‘He slapped us hard’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress performed first and longest kissing scene in Indian film, not Deepika, Katrina, Samantha, Priyanka, Rekha

During that period, Devika Rani was considered much ahead of her contemporary heroines. Devika Rani was known as the "Dragon Lady" for her "smoking, drinking, cursing, and hot temper".

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, in this day and age, actors and actresses don't shy away from getting intimate on screen. Almost all actors and actresses, be it Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, or Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone participate in a kissing or intimate scene if the film and director demand it. You will be surprised to know that the trend of kissing on screen was not started by these actors and actresses you see today but about ninety years ago, a heroine started this trend. The scene was about four minutes long on which there was a lot of controversy later.

We are talking about the film 'Karma', which was released in the year 1933, in which Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai were seen together. For the first time in this film, a kissing scene was filmed. This scene shot between the two was about 4 minutes long. A lot of controversy broke out when it was first released. Let us also tell you that both Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai were husband and wife in real life too. Therefore, both of them did not face any problems in shooting the scene. But at that time, showing such a scene publicly on the film screen created a lot of uproar which also affected the image of Devika Rani.

During that period, Devika Rani was considered much ahead of her contemporary heroines. Not only in kissing scenes but she was also fond of alcohol and cigarettes and she never tried to hide this hobby. Devika Rani was known as the "Dragon Lady" for her "smoking, drinking, cursing, and hot temper".

Along with her husband, Himanshu Rai, she also founded Bombay Talkies. Under this banner, they gave a hit film like 'Jawani Ki Hawa'. Himanshu Rai died in 1940 after which Devika Rani ran Bombay Talkies alone. In 1945, she retired from films, married the Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich, and moved to his estate on the outskirts of Bangalore. She lead a very reclusive life for the next five decades after that. 

Devika Rani was called the first lady of Indian cinema. In 1958, the Government of India honoured Devika Rani with a Padma Shri and she became the first-ever recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest award for films, in 1969.

Devika Rani died of bronchitis on March 9, 1994 - a year after her second husband Roerich's death - in Bangalore. At her funeral, Devika Rani was given full state honors.

READ | Meet superstar who rejected blockbuster film, was later done by Salman Khan, he refused film due to an actress, she is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IRS officer, who studied only on weekends, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Gautam Singhania’s ‘love’ costs him big, pays heavy penalty of Rs 3280000000 for…

Google begins massive layoff, founders who sold Rs 14700 crore brand to...

'Lalit Modi threatened to...': Ex-India star makes explosive claim

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar father, it's not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE