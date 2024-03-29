This actor worked in 440 movies, one film changed his career, for 7-minute role in iconic blockbuster he charged...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani enters into new business, starts Rs 99961080000 plant in...

What is LinkedIn India's 'L'Appraisal Butter' and why are people talking about it?

Viral: Man kisses King cobra on head, what happened next will leave you in shock, watch video

Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward each on two accused

'Wanted to beat every time....': Gautam Gambhir's old video goes viral ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani enters into new business, starts Rs 99961080000 plant in...

What is LinkedIn India's 'L'Appraisal Butter' and why are people talking about it?

Viral: Man kisses King cobra on head, what happened next will leave you in shock, watch video

Uncapped batters with most runs in IPL history

7 healthy lentil dishes from across India

5-step morning skincare routine for glowing skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

'Greenest green flag': Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's role reversal as he cooks for pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's home

'Hope this romance...': Taapsee Pannu drops first Insta post after her reported secret wedding to Mathias Boe

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor worked in 440 movies, one film changed his career, for 7-minute role in iconic blockbuster he charged...

Veteran Bollywood and Marathi actor Viju Khote worked in 440 movies and his career took a 360-degree change with his 7-minute role in Sholay.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 08:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A still from Sholay (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A film becomes a historic blockbuster because of its strong writing and the talented pool of actors who give life to the script. An actor can't carry a film on his shoulder alone, and many times, a supporting role becomes a scene-stealer, or leave a solid impression. 

Today we will discuss an actor who had a roughly 7-minute role in the iconic Sholay, but he earned a lifetime recognition. In this ensemble film, he played a character that became memorable. This actor may have always played supporting roles in this film but his character of Kaalia from Sholay and Robert from Andaz Apna Apna is among his career's best. Yes, we're talking about Viju Khote. 

Who was Viju Khote? 

Viju Khote was a veteran actor in Indian cinema. He has done over 440 Hindi and Marathi movies. Viju was the younger brother of actress Shubha Khote. Their father Nandu Khote was a respected stage actor and in silent movies. 

How much did Viju Khote charge for Sholay? 

Every fan of Sholay do remember Viju Khote aka Kaalia's dialouge to Gabbar Singh, "Sardar maine aapka namak khaya hai." Reportedly, for his 7-minute role in Sholay, Viju got Rs 2500 acting fees. It's said that for a supporting role, this remuneration was more than the industry's trend. 

Fess of other cast members from Sholay

As per media reports, Sholay was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore, and Dharmendra got Rs 1.50 lakh and became the most expensive actor among the cast. After Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar was the second-highest-paid actor in the film. As News18 reported, Sanjeev Kumar got Rs 1.25 lakh for the film. Even though Amitabh was second-lead in the film, he was paid less than Sanjeev Kumar. As per media reports, Amitabh Bachchan earned Rs 1 lakh for the film. In the same report, Hema Malini only got Rs 75,000 for her role of Basanti. Debutant Amjad Khan, who played the menacing Gabbar Singh, got Rs 50,000 for his debut film. Jaya Bachchan (Bahaduri), who played the role of Radha, only earned Rs 35,000 acting fees, becoming the lowest-paid actor among the primary cast.

Viju's notable works include. 

Viju Khote earned recognition by playing Robert in Andaz Apna Apna. His other popular movies are Krantiveer, Ghatak, and Veerta. He was also actively involved in Marathi movies and theatre and did several plays and movies in the regional language. 

The end of an era

Viju Khote died on September 30, 2019, at his Mumbai home due to multiple organ failure at the age of 77.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How to get more followers on Instagram

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reveals if they have reconciled: 'There's no option...'

After Animal, Bobby Deol to play 'cold-blooded, menacing' villain in YRF Spy Universe, will star in...

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement