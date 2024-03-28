Twitter
This actor worked with superstars, did many blockbuster films, quit acting at peak of career to become scientist

Alex Mathew made his debut with the film 'Rajavinte Makan' in 1986. Throughout his film career, he worked with superstars such as Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Sathyaraj, and Mammootty, among others.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 02:39 PM IST

Many actors in the world quit the world of glitz and glamour in search of something greater. There are many examples of actors and actresses in the film industry who worked in blockbuster films, achieved superstardom, and then chose to abandon it all for a different life mission. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who left the film industry to become a Human Life Scientist. The actor we are talking about is Alex Mathew, born in 1959, who quit acting and chose a different life path. 

Alex Mathew is not an unknown name in the film industry. He was known for starring in blockbuster Malayalam films like 'Rajavinte Makan' (1986) and 'Thoovanathumbikal' (1987).

Alex Mathew made his debut with the film 'Rajavinte Makan' in 1986 after which he acted in many Malayalam films like 'Kanikanum Neram' (1987), 'Witness' (1988), 'August 1' (1989), 'Randum Varavu' (1990), 'Vyooham' (1990), and many more. Alex Mathew, throughout his film career, worked with superstars such as Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Sathyaraj, and Mammootty, among others. 

Alex Mathew worked in more than 60 films in his career. He was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Parampara' (1990) directed by Sibi Malayil. After this film, at the peak of his career, Alex Mathew decided to quit acting and enter the field of science, research, and spirituality.

Alex Mathew went on to produce over 220 documentaries and digitisations on World Peace, Religion, Tourism, Health Systems, and Human Rights. 

He also received an honorary doctorate in Indology and alternative medicine from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine after which he founded the Vedik India Society and The Institute of Ancient Integrative Therapies Research. 

Alex Mathew was honoured with the "Ambassador of Peace Award" by the Universal Peace Federation and "Samskrita Mitra" award by the Government of India. 

Alex Mathew died in Chennai in June 2015, following a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife Anitha Alex and two sons - Dr Alexander Mathew and Basil Mathew (Actor Tejas known for 'Moonnam Pralayam'). 

