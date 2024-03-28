Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who worked in over 100 films, gave many blockbusters, got married without parents wishes, her husband is..

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bollywood stars are often in the limelight due to their personal life. Fans all over the world like to keep themselves updated about their favourite star which is why their photos keep going viral on social media every day. Today, we have attached a photo of a celebrity here who is a well-known veteran actress of Bollywood, a superstar, and also a celebrated politician.  

The actress we are talking about has appeared in over 150 films during her film career and has worked with many superstars such as Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Dev Anand. The actress is still popularly known as 'dream girl' by her fans. Now, you surely must have recognised her. We are talking about none other than Hema Malini. 

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam' and made her Bollywood debut with 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' (1968). Hema Malini, in 1977, worked in a film named 'Dream Girl' from where she also got nicknamed the same. 

Hema Malini worked in several Hindi films throughout her career, frequently opposite Dharmendra, whom she married in 1980. Her first film with Dharmendra was 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan' (1970). The couple then got married 10 years later. Dharmendra already had two sons (Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol) and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini and Dharmendra have two children, Esha Deol (born 1981) and Ahana Deol (born 1985).

Because of Dharmendra's marriage to Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini's parents were against their union and wanted the actress to marry Jeetendra. However, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love only grew stronger with time, and the couple are now happily married.

Hema Malini is currently focused on politics and has been serving as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing the Mathura constituency since 2014.

