Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, his net worth is..

We all have heard about Aftab Shivdasani, a Bollywood actor who is best known for films such as 'Hungama', 'Grand Masti', 'Great Grand Masti', and 'Kya Kool Hain Hum'. While Aftab Shivdasani has been away from the film world for a long time and is doing very little work, but, he still owns property worth crores and is living a luxurious life with his beautiful wife.

Aftab Shivdasani was born in June 1978 in Mumbai. While Aftab Shivdasani gained fame in his adulthood, many are unaware that the actor began his career in films as a child artist. When Aftab Shivdasani was 9, he was seen in Anil Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Mr India'.

Aftab Shivdasani also played the child role of Inspector Vijaykumar Srivastav in the 1988 film 'Shahenshah', who would later be played by Amitabh Bachchan for the remainder of the film.

As a child artist, Aftab Shivdasani also appeared in films like 'Awwal Number', 'ChaalBaaz', and 'Insaniyat'.

Aftab Shivdasani made his lead role debut in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's 'Mast' opposite Urmila Matondkar. He was studying at HR College at the time. 'Mast' was a superhit after it was released and Aftab Shivdasani gained immense popularity from it.

Aftab Shivdasani made a special place for himself in Bollywood, not as a lead actor, but in multi-starrer comedy films.

However, despite being a part of some successful films, Aftab Shivdasani failed to make a place for himself in audiences' hearts and his career remained a flop. As per a report in Box Office India, Aftab Shivdasani has given a total of 40 flop films in his career so far.

While Aftab Shivdasani works in films and TV shows on OTT now, he tends to stay away from the limelight.

Speaking about his personal life, in 2012, Aftab Shivdasani was engaged to Nin Dusanj, a London-based Punjabi who grew up there and later moved to Hong Kong. The couple was married in 2014 and have a daughter named Nevaeh, born in 2020.

It is important to note that even though Aftab Shivdasani does not work in as many films today, he still lives a luxurious life. He owns a luxurious and fully equipped apartment in Mumbai and also has a fleet of cars such as the Audi RS 5 (1.09 crore) and BMW X6 (1.22 crore). According to reports, Aftab earns up to Rs 3 crore annually through his production house and other events. Aftab Shivdasani's net worth is reportedly Rs 51 crores.

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani will now be seen in 'Masti 4', the fourth installment of the comedy franchise 'Masti', also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi. The upcoming film will be helmed by Milap Zaveri.

