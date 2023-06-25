This 90s superstar became Miss India at 18, bought a home in Mumbai at 22, she is Dharmendra’s bahu, her husband is....

This 90s superstar became Miss India at 18, bought a home in Mumbai at 22, she is Dharmendra’s bahu

Bollywood superstar Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Social media is now full of photos and videos from the wedding ceremony and one picture which has grabbed everyone’s attention is that of Dharmendra with a beautiful woman, whom many people mistook for Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol.

The woman in the photo with Dharmendra is a popular Bollywood actress, who has been a part of many films, including Dulhan Banu Main Teri, Ram Shastra, Kalia, Ganga Ki Kasam. But you would be surprised to know that she is the daughter-in-law of the Deol family.

This actress, seen with superstar Dharmendra, is Deepti Bhatnagar, who has shared this picture with her fans on Instagram. Deepti Bhatnagar, who became a popular name with superhit Doordarshan's serial 'Yatra', was a famous actress of the 90s. She was last seen on the screen in 2004 but her fans still go crazy after seeing her photographs which she shared on Instagram.

It is to be noted that Deepti Bhatnagar became Miss India in 1990 at the age of 18. Then she moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in acting and bought her own home in just 11 months. Deepti Bhatnagara was just 22 at that time.

Deepti Bhatnagar is Dharmendra's daughter-in-law because she is married to Randeep Arya, son of Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra.











