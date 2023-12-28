Headlines

This 90s actress, SRK's co-star battled cancer, underwent plastic surgery, became single mother, now she's...

This co-star of Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt has defeated death twice, and her biggest inspiration for rising above all hurdles is her daughter.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

An actor's life isn't just all about glamour. Many times fame comes with a heavy price. Brave are those who strive through every hurdle and shine like a star. Today we're talking about an actress who has battled death, not once, but twice. She made an impressive debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and went on to star in the biggest films. We're talking about Mahima Chaudhry. 

A studious Mahima Chaudhry who feared sharing her love for films with her father 

Mahima was born on September 13, 1973, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, to a Jatt father and a Nepali mother. Mahima also has a sister, and her real name is Ritu Chaudhry. Mahima completed her graduation from Lorretto College, Darjeeling. From her childhood, Mahima was inclined to films, but she never expressed her interest because she was afraid of her father, and he was strictly against working in the film industry. 

After her studies, Mahima started her career as a model. Mahima convinced her father by saying that she took modelling as her hobby.  Soon, Mahima became a top model, and her Pepsi commercial with Aamir Khan gained her recognition among filmmakers. 

Subhash Ghai gave her big break in Bollywood

During her modelling career, filmmakers approached Mahima with films, but she refused because of her father. However, when Subhash Ghai offered her a film, she convinced him, and that's how she landed a role opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri in Pardes (1997). Pardes was a big hit and it gave the perfect start to Mahima. 

A tragic accident that could affected Mahima's career adversely

In 1999, when Mahima was shooting for Dil Kya Kare, she travelled to Banglore in her car to reach the shooting location. On the way, Mahima met with a tragic car accident. The windshield of her car smashed into Mahima's face, and several pieces of glass damaged her face. Mahima was rushed to hospital, and she thought that this accident had ended her career. However, she underwent plastic surgery, and she recovered after a few months. Mahima bounced back after the accident, and she went on to star in films such as Daag- The Fire, Dhadkan, and Baghban. 

Mahima Chaudhry's married life hit bottom rock

In 2006, Mahima married an architect Bobby Mukerji, and they had a daughter, Ariana. However, the couple parted ways and got divorced in 2013. Currently, Mahima is taking care of Ariana as a single mother. 

When Mahima battled breast cancer 

In 2022, Mahima was diagnosed with breast cancer. Mahima was shattered after getting this news, but she gathered courage and decided to beat the disease for her daughter. Mahima got herself treated, defeated cancer, and became cancer-free in a few months. On the work front, Mahima will be seen playing Pupul Jayakar in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency. 

