These sisters started their Bollywood career in same year, one became superstar, other quit acting and is now living...

You must have heard the stories of many Bollywood sisters. But, perhaps 90 percent of the people do not know about the story of the star sisters we want to tell you about today. People know that they are real sisters, but you would hardly know that both of them had entered the industry together. Both actresses became popular when they came into the industry but one became a superhit and the other, despite being a hit, was forced to live in obscurity.

These two real sisters started their careers together, both were getting good films. Both the sisters worked in many hit films, but one remained in the films and the other became anonymous even after giving one hit film after another.

These two real sisters are Farha Naaz, who entered Bollywood in the 80s, and her younger sister Tabu. Do you know that the first film of these two sisters was released in the same year? The films of both were different, but the year was the same. This was the year 1985. Actually, in the 80s, Farha Naaz and her younger sister Tabu used to live with their family in Hyderabad. Their mother Rizwana Hashmi and director Vijay Anand's wife Sushma Anand used to be friends. Rizwana used to travel from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet Sushma.

Once at a party, Vijay Anand's brother Dev Anand noticed Farha Naaz and Tabu. At that time Dev Anand was making a film, Hum Naujawan. He was looking for a new face to play the role of his school-going daughter Priya in that film. When he saw Tabu, he decided to cast her in the film.

He also saw hope in Farha Naaz to become a heroine, so he decided to give Farha Naaz a chance in a film in the future. He took the screen test of both Farha Naaz and Tabu together. At the same time, Yash Chopra was looking for a new heroine for his next film Faasle, and Farha Naaz was sent for a screen test for his film.

Yash Chopra liked Farha Naaz for his film Faasle and he cast her in the film. Both the films Faasle and Hum Naujawan were released in the same year. The film Faasle was released first in September. Many stars like Sunil Dutt, Rekha, Rohan Kapoor, and Deepti Naval were seen along with Farha in this film. However, it could not perform well on screen and was a flop.

At the same time, Tabu's film Hum Naujawan was released in November 1985. This was a drama film. Tabu's film with Dev Anand was a flop too. In this way, perhaps this is the first time in the history of Hindi cinema that two sisters started their film careers together. Even though both of these films were flops, after this both of them were offered a lot of films.

Farha Naaz has given many hit films, like Naseeb Apna-Apna, Imandaar, Woh Phir Aayegi, Nakaab, Yateem, Baap Nambari Beta Dus Nambari, and Begunah, among others.

After working in these films, Farha Naaz made a name for herself, but after her first marriage to Vindu Dara Singh, she retired from acting in the year 1996, although later she worked in some television serials. In the year 2002, both of them got divorced and just one year after the divorce, the actress married actor Sumeet Saigal for the second time and gradually became anonymous from the industry.

On the other hand, Tabu is still going strong, not only in Bollywood but also in South cinema including Telugu and Tamil films. Tabu is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

