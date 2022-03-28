The Kashmir Files' actor Anupam Kher attends his make-up artist's daughter's wedding

Anupam Kher is currently the most-talked-about star in the country, and his off-screen persona is winning the hearts of many. The actor is currently enjoying the super-success of The Kashmir Files, but the success hasn't brought a change in his attitude. He is still the same, and that's what makes him likeable.

On Sunday, Kher attended the wedding of his make-up artist's daughter, and he even penned an emotional note about it on social media. In a carousel post, there is a video where Anupam is cheering up the bride, and happily posing for the family picture. Before the picture, he calls everyone to join in, and that proved his down-to-earth attitude.

Here's Anupam Kher's post

Kher posted the post by mentioning that his make-up artist has been with him for decades, and he has also done make-up for his latest blockbuster. Kher said, "Today my make-up artist of 27Years Mangesh Desai’s daughter Maithilee got married to Satyendra. Mangesh has given his love and artistry to so many of characters I have played on screen including #TheKashmirFiles. May God always shower His blessings on the couple! Love and blessings!" Kher mentioned that his staff is his strength, and that has won the netizens.

Apart from several 'proud of you sir' comments, a user applauded Kher's gesture and said, "You are a real humble man...and would also like to tell you i haven't seen a bigger actor than you in entire Insdusty not only India but accross ..Congratulations on Kasmir Files ..keep rocking." Another user added, "Sir aap lgta hi ni hai ke is chakachaundh ki duniya se belong bhi krte ho itni simplicity late khan se hain aap jhan log Ghar se kadam bhi fayda aur nuksan dekh ke nikalte hain whan aap apne staff apne aspas ke bachhe har kisi se Milne aur unhe special feel Krane ko hardum ready rehte ho you are amazing sir." One of the netizen added, "That's why people respect you a lot sir."