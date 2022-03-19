'The Kashmir Files': Anupam Kher discusses film's success with his mother, gets surprised by her reaction-Watch

Anupam Kher and team 'The Kashmir Files' is basking the glorious success of the film. Apart from being a versatile performer, Kher is also an avid social media user. The best part about his Instagram is 'Dulaari Rocks.' This is the name of the reel series, where Anupam gets into a conversation with his mother Dulaari on various issues, records it, and publishes the videos as reels. Kher's mother is an ultimate darling, and it is pleasing to hear her thoughts about life.

Owing to the success of 'The Kashmir Files,' Kher decided to upload a reel on Dulaari's views about the film's box-office response. The 5-minute video starts on a lighter note where Kher quips mom to share the reason behind the film's mega-success. Dulaari acknowledges the fact that the film was destined to be a rage, as it talks about an issue that was left ignored by many.

Watch the sweet-emotional conversation between mother-son

Gradually, the conversation takes an emotional route, as the elder lady remembers the painful sight, and the struggle she and the family had to face. Dulaari gets teary-eyed and she talks about the death of her brother Motilal. Dulaari adds that her younger brother built his dream home, but he got warned about the genocide with a small piece of a letter saying, 'aaj teri baari hai.' Dulaari shared that her younger brother couldn't survive the dreadful time, and died in his newly-built home.

READ 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

Kher's mother even shared that she still wishes to go back to Kashmir, and would afford to live even in a small room, but she wants to go back to her roots. A few politicians like Omar Abdullah have criticised the film, but Dulaari confidently says that all the events shown in the film were facts, and she has survived that phase.

Then Anupam asks her about his acting. Dulaari happily starts praising him, and suddenly she says 'tu aacha nahi tha.' This was Dulaari's way of keeping her son protected from evil eyes. She even asks someone to keep Anupam safe and says, 'iski nazar utaro.'